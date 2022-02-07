A One-Of-A-Kind, Solar-Energy Technology Park Unveiled in Ghaziabad

As part of its commitment towards ensuring the use of renewable, clean and green energy in as many industries and spheres of life as possible, India has made significant leaps and strides in recent years. In fact, as was revealed in a February 4 panel discussion hosted by virtual think-tank Global Strat View (GSV) on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Quest for Clean Energy, the installed capacity of renewable energy in India has increased by more than 220 per cent in the last four years. Of this, the country’s solar power capacity alone has risen more than 11 fold in the past five years.

And now, it seems another feather must be added to the cap when it comes to India’s solar-power credentials. An innovative park—the first of its kind in the country—was inaugurated in Ghaziabad on February 6, 2022. It is a technology park with a twist. On entering the park, you will find solar panels laid out and installed everywhere—on the floor, in the swimming area, on the benches, and even on the trees—all of which generate considerable amounts of electricity. So, whether you walk, swim or simply stare at the trees, your surroundings and you will be contributing significantly to the production of electricity in an eco-friendly, sustainable way.

The park took nearly three years to build, following an initiative undertaken by Central Electronics Limited, a Government of India enterprise, in response to problems with the electricity supply in the region and to improve the state of the environment. Currently, it can generate more than five lakh units of electricity every year.