Balearic Islands: The Sustainability Push And How It Will Impact Your Next Spanish Vacay 

Keeping in mind the close association of travel and sustainability, the Balearic Islands have a new tourism strategy in place, beginning 2022. A strategy that focusses not only on the economic growth but also keeps in mind sustainable practices that will go a long way.

Home to smaller individual islands and renowned tourist destinations — such as Ibiza, Mallorca and Formentera — the Balearic Islands are a Spanish archipelago with Palma as its capital. Deeply committed to sustainability the islands’ has come up with certain major changes in its tourism policies for hospitality units as well as tourism related businesses. According to recent reports, the goal of the islands is to innovate in such a way that the destination becomes fully ‘sustainable’ and ‘circular’.

An evening in Ibiza

“The tourism sector in the Balearic Islands is primarily interested in continuing to adopt cutting-edge tourism innovation, enabling the advancement of a transformation which has been in the running for some time,” said the Islands’ President Francina Armengol.

Aiming at an inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the new regulations will require all businesses to have a circulatory plan, including aspects like nutrition, water-use, waste and clean energies.

How will it affect your next vacay?

As the new laws take shape, here is how your next island vacay will be affected: