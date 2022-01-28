Galapagos Will Soon Have An Ocean Highway

When talking about a highway most of us think smooth roads and the endless horizon. As opposed to a regular one, Central and South America will soon have an ocean highway. One that is strictly for marine organisms.

A new marine zone in the Galapagos will be the first step towards the ocean highway — which will eventually pass through Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso signed a decree recently to officially create the new Galapagos Marine Reserve. Not only is it a step towards marine conservation, it also expands the reserve area by 45% — from the current 51,351 square miles to 74,517 square miles approximately. The ocean highway will also connect two marine UNESCO World Heritage Sites, along with providing a safe space for endangered species.

As for what’s in store for travellers, the new reserve area will let them experience the vastness of the ocean, and one can choose to scuba-dive amidst other sea adventures.

"These islands that welcome us have taught us many things about ourselves. So, instead of acting as the absolute masters of these lands and seas, shouldn't we act as their protectors?” said President Lasso at the signing. Others present at the signing included President of Colombia Ivan Duque, the Foreign Ministers of both Panama and Costa Rica, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.