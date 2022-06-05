Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ZIM Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Zimbabwe By 60 Runs

Afghanistan haven't lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014.

ZIM Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Zimbabwe By 60 Runs
Afghanistan scored 276/5 then bowled out Zimbabwe for 216. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 9:41 am

Rahmat Shah hit 94 and Mohammad Nabi took four wickets as Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first of three One-Day Internationals in Harare. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan hasn't lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014, and underlined its status as series favourite with a dominant performance at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The Afghans totalled 276-5 before bowling out the host for 216.

Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi were cautious at the start of their partnership then lashed out after reaching their half-centuries. They shared 181 for the third wicket.

Related stories

ICC Chair Greg Barclay Warns Of Reduction In Volume Of Test Cricket In Next 10-15 Years

GT Vs RR: Rashid Khan Says Winning IPL 2022 Title ‘Biggest Achievement’ Of His Career

Former Pakistan Pacer Umar Gul Appointed Bowling Coach Of Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team

Shah dominated pace and spin and was comfortable at the crease while cracking seven fours and three sixes from 120 balls in a man-of-the-match effort.

Shahidi scored 88 from 104, including 13 boundaries. 

Both fell to Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who took 4-52 on his return to international cricket after a stint as a practice bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

In pursuit, Zimbabwe was unable to form meaningful partnerships. 

Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was the chief tormentor with 4-34 as Zimbabwe failed to sustain a late fight led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who went out leg before on 67 to Rashid Khan.

The second ODI is on Monday.

Tags

Sports Cricket Afghanistan's Tour Of Zimbabwe Afghanistan National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team ICC World Cup Super League Rahmat Shah Hashmatullah Shahidi Rashid Khan Blessing Muzarabani Mohammad Nabi Craig Ervine Sikandar Raza
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read