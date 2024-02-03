The Abu Dhabi Open sees the tennis event welcome some of the top stars on the WTA circuit including the likes of Elena Rybakina, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur among others. Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, have received wildcard entry for this tournament. (More Tennis News)
WTA Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tennis Event On TV And Online
Here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and venue details for the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 WTA tennis event
The defending champion of this tournament is Belinda Bencic but she won't be defending her trophy as she is on maternity leave. The tourney could hand ample match practice ahead of WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Qatar later this month.
Advertisement
The Abu Dhabi Open 2024 will be held at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
The schedule of the tournament sees qualifying rounds begin from February 3-4 and will then followed by the main draw from Monday, February 5.
The matches will be held at 2:30 pm local time and the quarters/semi-final stages will be held on Friday and Saturday.
Advertisement
Winning the tournament could be a major boost to the players entering the tournament as the winner could receive 500 ranking points (singles and doubles).
Advertisement
When will the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 start?
The Abu Dhabi Open 2024 tournament starts with the qualifying rounds from February 3-4.
Where to watch the live telecast of Abu Dhabi Open 2024?
The telecast partner of Abu Dhabi Open 2024 has not been confirmed yet.
Where one can live stream the Abu Dhabi Open 2024?
The streaming partner has not been confirmed yet.