Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Wriddhiman Saha In Talks With Tripura For Player-Cum-Mentor Role After Refusing To Play For Bengal

Veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha played a major role in Gujarat Titans’ IIPL 2022 triumph. Saha represented Bengal in 122 first-class matches.

Wriddhiman Saha scored 317 runs in 11 matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Twitter (@Wriddhipops)

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 7:29 pm

Discarded Team India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who also had a fallout with the Cricket Association of Bengal, is in talks with Tripura for a potential player-cum-mentor role, an official said. (More Cricket News)

“He wants a role of being the player-cum-mentor for Tripura. He has been in talks with some Apex Council members in Tripura but nothing has been finalised yet,” an official told PTI here.

“He has to first get a clearance (no-objection-certificate) from the CAB and then the BCCI and then it will be taken forward,” he added. Saha was not available for a comment.

The 37-year-old, who played a stellar role in Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2022 triumph in their debut season this year, had pulled out of the Bengal set-up after being rejected in the Indian Test team for Sri Lanka.

After that, CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das made some unsavoury remarks about Saha's decision in the media, questioning his commitment, something that annoyed the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter.

Having made a mark in the IPL, Saha was named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match squad against Jharkhand, but without his consent.

The veteran wicketkeeper took strong exception to it and reportedly sought an apology from Das. Later, he made it clear he's not going to play for Bengal again. Having made his debut for Bengal in 2007, Saha has played 122 first-class matches.

