World Olympic Boxing Qualification 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, India Squad, And More

The tournament has 49 quota places on offer and a boxer will be assured of a Paris ticket after reaching the semifinals only. In the women's 60kg category, however, there will be a box-off between the losing semifinalists to decide the Olympic berths as only three spots are available.

India coming with 7 men and 2 women, started the campaign on a disappointing note with Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) making opening round exits.

The remaining five male Indian boxers will also have to navigate through a field of difficult opponents in their respective opening rounds. While World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin has received a first-round bye, the seasoned Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will have to get the better of reigning world champion Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev to continue his quest for a quota.

The top Indian Boxers like Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) won't be shining in Italy as their passage to Paris has already been secured with their stellar performances at Asian Games last year.

