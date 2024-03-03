World Olympic Boxing Qualification 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, India Squad, And More

This is the year of the grandest sports event on the planet, the Olympics! The upcoming Paris Olympic games are only 5 months away and the first World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament has already begun on March 3, Sunday in Busto Arsizio, Italy. Boxers from all over the world, including 9 Indians have come together under one roof, battling for the tickets to Paris. (More Sports News)
The tournament has 49 quota places on offer and a boxer will be assured of a Paris ticket after reaching the semifinals only. In the women's 60kg category, however, there will be a box-off between the losing semifinalists to decide the Olympic berths as only three spots are available.
India coming with 7 men and 2 women, started the campaign on a disappointing note with Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) making opening round exits.
The remaining five male Indian boxers will also have to navigate through a field of difficult opponents in their respective opening rounds. While World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin has received a first-round bye, the seasoned Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will have to get the better of reigning world champion Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev to continue his quest for a quota.
The top Indian Boxers like Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) won't be shining in Italy as their passage to Paris has already been secured with their stellar performances at Asian Games last year.
ALSO READ: How Indian Table Tennis Teams Can Still Qualify For Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Explainer
World Olympic Boxing Qualification 2024 Schedule:
On March 3, Sunday, the preliminary rounds for different categories in men's and women's boxing will take place, including Men’s 51kg, Men’s 71kg, men's 80 kg Men's 92+ kg, Women's 50kg, Women's 57 kg, Women's 54kg, Women's 60kg.
The quarterfinals will commence on March 8, followed by the semi-finals and final rounds on March 11.
Where to watch the World Olympic Boxing Qualification 2024?
The final rounds of the World Olympic Boxing Qualification 2024, will be available to stream at Olympics.Com. Unfortunately, the tournament will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.
(With PTI Units)