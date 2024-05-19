Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion

Today's Sports News LIVE May 19: A blockbuster Sunday awaits sports fans with a lot of exciting action lined up. The Premier League winner will be decided today on the final day as Man City take on West Ham and Arsenal face Everton. Max Verstappen will begin from pole again in Imola GP today. In Thailand Open badminton, Satwik-Chirag pairing will be gunning for gold. IPL league stage action will culminate with a double header today. Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the noon and then the top 2 teams on the table Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals clash. Sumit Nagal will also be in action at the Geneva Open while Italian Open final is also scheduled. Track all this and much more here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
19 May 2024
19 May 2024
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by split decision on Sunday to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. AP/Francisco Seco

Boxing News: Oleksandr Usyk Becomes Undisputed Champion

Today's Sports News LIVE May 19

A blockbuster Sunday awaits sports fans with a lot of exciting action lined up. The Premier League winner will be decided today on the final day as Man City take on West Ham and Arsenal face Everton. Max Verstappen will begin from pole again in Imola GP today. In Thailand Open badminton, Satwik-Chirag pairing will be gunning for gold. IPL league stage action will culminate with a double header today. Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the noon and then the top 2 teams on the table Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals clash. Sumit Nagal will also be in action at the Geneva Open while Italian Open final is also scheduled. Track all this and much more here

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 5-Day Police Custody
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Shopian, Anantnag
  3. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  4. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  5. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
Entertainment News
  1. On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks
  2. Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time
  3. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  4. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  5. Why Kartik Aaryan Was Initially Sceptical About 'Chandu Champion': 'It Demanded A Lot'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion
  2. IRE Vs NED, 2nd T20I, Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Remains Optimistic Despite Grid Penalty
  4. Luton Town Vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis Dedicates Player Of The Match To Pacer Yash Dayal
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup