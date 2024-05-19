Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion

Today's Sports News LIVE May 19: A blockbuster Sunday awaits sports fans with a lot of exciting action lined up. The Premier League winner will be decided today on the final day as Man City take on West Ham and Arsenal face Everton. Max Verstappen will begin from pole again in Imola GP today. In Thailand Open badminton, Satwik-Chirag pairing will be gunning for gold. IPL league stage action will culminate with a double header today. Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the noon and then the top 2 teams on the table Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals clash. Sumit Nagal will also be in action at the Geneva Open while Italian Open final is also scheduled. Track all this and much more here