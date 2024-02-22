Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues said on Thursday it was difficult overcoming the loss to Mumbai Indians in the WPL title showdown last season and hoped that with this edition's final scheduled to be held in the national capital, her team would aim for the trophy. (WPL 2024 Guide| More Cricket News)

DC fell short in the title showdown, losing by seven wickets to MI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last season.