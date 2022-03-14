WI Vs ENG: West Indies Docked World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Drawn 1st Test

West Indies on Monday slipped to the eighth spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings after being penalised by docking two points for slow over-rate during their drawn first Test against England in Antigua. (More Cricket News)

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side were found to have been two overs short after reasonable adjustments and time allowances had been taken into consideration, the ICC said. As a result, West Indies were fined 40 per cent of their match fee.

They were also penalised two points in the ICC World Test Championship standings, dropping below Bangladesh to eighth place in the nine-team standings. They are one of three teams to have been docked points due to penalty overs.

This was West Indies' first slow over-rate offence in the 2021-2023 Championship cycle, while India have been docked three points and ninth-placed England docked 10 across 10 matches to date.

As per the WTC playing conditions, a side will be penalised one WTC point and fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over they have failed to bowl in the allotted time. West Indies' four-pronged seam attack bowled the bulk of the 188.5 overs as the Antigua Test saw England bat long in both innings.

West Indies frontline spinner Veerasammy Permaul sent down just 25 overs of his left-arm spin in the match, a significant factor in the slow over-rate. Brathwaite has pointed to it as an area for improvement going into the second Test in Barbados from Wednesday.

“There are some areas in terms of run rate we can improve and it’s simply just setting the field and bowling to it and being disciplined enough to bowl to that field,” said Brathwaite. Meanwhile, West Indies have named an unchanged squad for the second Test against England from March 16.

West Indies drew the first game against Joe Root’s men at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Nkrumah Bonner was named Player-of-the-Match. He scored a career-best 123 in the first innings and 38 not out in the second innings on the final day.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.