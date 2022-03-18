Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WI Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Follows Captain Joe Root As England Declare At 507-9 Against West Indies

After Joe Root, Ben Stokes scored a free-flowing 120 from 128 balls to put England in a strong position at the end of Day 2.

WI Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Follows Captain Joe Root As England Declare At 507-9 Against West Indies
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies on Day 2 of 2nd Test. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:51 pm

Ben Stokes followed captain Joe Root with a century to allow England to declare against the West Indies on 507-9 on the second day of the second Test at Kensington Oval. West Indies was 71-1 in reply, John Campbell giving Matthew Fisher a wicket with the second ball of his Test career.

WI vs ENG Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Root improved from 119 overnight to 153, but played second fiddle to Stokes, who dominated their stand of 129 as he made a belligerent 120 from 128 balls on Thursday.

Related stories

WI Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Joe Root’s 25th Century Puts England On Top Against West Indies On Day 1

WI Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: After England's 507/9 decl, West Indies Finish Day 2 At 71/1

WI Vs ENG: West Indies Docked World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Drawn 1st Test

The West Indies looked equally adept at handling the second slow and flat pitch in two tests, as captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks comfortably handled the new ball from an England battery with two debutants, pacer Saqib Mahmood and medium-pacer Fisher.

England's Dan Lawrence was out for 91 to the last delivery on Wednesday, so Stokes walked to the middle without runs beside Root, who resumed on 119 and the team on 244-3. Root hardly seemed to face a ball as Stokes warmed up quickly then lashed out, particularly at spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

His second six off Permaul got him to a half-century, followed by a third six over midwicket. In the next over, Stokes smacked Alzarri Joseph for three straight boundaries then a six back over the fast bowler's head.

By lunch at 369-3, Stokes had 89 off 92 balls and was the fifth men's allrounder to at least 5,000 runs and 150 wickets, in company with Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis.

In the second over after lunch, Root was out, lbw on the front pad to Kemar Roach on 153 from 316 balls. West Indies overturned the not out decision on review, and Roach passed Sobers on the West Indies wicket-takers list to seventh.

Stokes reached his 11th test hundred off 114 balls. A single into the off side got him to his first test ton since 2020. But he was out for 120 off 128 after taking two sixes off Brathwaite and trying a third slog. His brilliant innings included six sixes and 11 boundaries.

He was out at 424-6 after Jonny Bairstow was claimed by Joseph for 20. Chris Woakes and Ben Foakes took England to tea on 482-6 but when they departed in quick succession with Jack Leach, England declared.

Permaul led West Indies with three wickets. Braithwaite launched their reply with two boundaries off Woakes in the first over. Campbell hit Fisher's first ball in test cricket to the fence, but nicked behind the second ball.

Brathwaite overturned being given out on 16 and was on 28 at stumps, with Brooks on 31.

Tags

Sports England’s Tour Of West Indies 2022 West Indies Vs England WI Vs ENG ICC World Test Championship WTC Points Table West Indies Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Kraigg Brathwaite Jason Holder Kemar Roach Joe Root Ben Stokes  Cricket Barbados
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye