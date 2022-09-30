Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Whatever We Did, Was Very Much In The Rules: Harmanpreet Kaur Clarifies On The Run Out

Harmanpreet Kaur says the Charlie Dean run out was down to Deepti Sharma's awareness.

Harmanpreet Kaur has stated it's time to move on from the controversial run out of Charlie Dean.
Harmanpreet Kaur has stated it's time to move on from the controversial run out of Charlie Dean. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 4:30 pm

Running out England batter Charlie Dean while she was backing up was not part of India's plans during the recent ODI series but was very much within the rules of the game, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Deepti Sharma had effected that controversial run out of Dean to complete India's 3-0 whitewash of England last week. 

The mode of dismissal is currently listed in the ‘Unfair Play’ section of the laws but is set to be moved to the ‘Run Out’ section from October 1 when an update in the ICC Playing Conditions comes into effect.

Upon her arrival in India, Deepti said she had warned Dean multiple times before she took the bails off. England captain Heather Knight, who sat out of the series due to injury, accused Deepti of lying.

Speaking ahead of Women's Asia Cup, Harmanpreet said it is time to move on while backing Deepti's act.

"We were noting these things from last couple of games. She was taking long strikes and undue advantage, it was Deepti's awareness (that she took the bails off)," Harmanpreet said. 

"It was not part of the plan but everyone was there to win the game. Whenever you are on the ground, you want to win at any cost. The most important thing is to play within the rules. Whatever we did was very much in the rules. 

"Whatever happened, it was not part of the plan but it has happened, we need to move on," said Harmanpreet. 

Related stories

Run Out Controversy: England Women Captain Heather Knight Accuses India Women Of 'Lying'

Run Out Controversy: England Cricketer Charlie Dean Was Warned Multiple Times, Revealed Deepti Sharma

ENG-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Says India Played 'Forcefully' In Wet Conditions

India face Sri Lanka in their opening match of the women's Asia Cup on Saturday. 

Tags

Sports Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma Charlie Dean Indian Women's National Cricket Team Cricket ICC (International Cricket Council) Asia Cup Cricket Sports News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read