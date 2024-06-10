The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup is over and so is the French Open 2024. And both of them lived up to the expectations. Sports fans had plenty to look up to in the week and the action did not disappoint. (More Sports News)
Formula 1, Badminton, Hockey and action in other sports also continued. And much of this sporting action took place in the shadow of the upcoming Paris Olympics which now remains less than 50 days away.
Here we check out all that happened across sporting arenas throughout the world from June 3-9.
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden title at Roland Garros while Iga Swiatek triumphed for the third time in a row in Paris as French Open 2024 came to an end on Sunday
The men's singles final was a thrilling five-setter with Alcaraz getting the better of Alexander Zverev. The German led the Spaniard 2-1 after the third set but eventually Alcaraz prevailed. At 21, Alcaraz is now the youngest to win Majors on all three surfaces.
While the men's singles final went to the wire, Iga Swiatek dominated the women's singles summit clash. Jasmine Paolini was at the receiving end losing 6-2, 6-1 helping Swiatek to her third straight crown at the Roland Garros.
Heartbreak awaited Paolini in the women's doubles final as well where she alongside her Italian partner Sara Errani went down to Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.
19th ranked pairing of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo won the men's doubles final while the mixed doubles title was lifted by Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Knocked out in the opening round of French Open, India's top ranked singles player Sumit Nagal won the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger event to enter top 80 of ATP rankings. It means he is now eligible to compete at the Paris Olympics.
Cricket
The T20 World Cup is in full swing. Just around a week in the tournament, we have had some big upsets and shocking results. However the biggest game of the World Cup so far, the India vs Pakistan, stole the limelight.
India scored just 119 but the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack helped the Men In Blue win the match by six runs. With the loss, Pakistan are now on the verge of elimination after having already lost to USA in a massive upset.
Along with Pakistan, England are also looking at a first round exit. After having to share points with Scotland due to rain, the defending champions lost convincingly to Australia. With the Aussies looking strong and Scotland winning two games, England seem in trouble.
Afghanistan defeated New Zealand and now it seems only one of the Kiwis or the co-hosts West Indies will go along with Rashid Khan's men to the Super 8s.
Things are getting interesting with three of the top teams closing in on an early exit.
Football
Indian football's glorious Sunil Chhetri chapter ended on Wednesday but not with the result he had liked. India drew Kuwait 0-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday and could not confirm their qualification to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in their history.
With Qatar as their next opponents, a loss will pull the curtains down on their campaign.
Others
Indian women's hockey team ended the European leg of the with eight losses in eight games. Facing Germany and Great Britain this weekend, Indian women put a strong fight but could not get a win or even a draw.
The men's team also had a tough week with loses to both Germany and Great Britain over the weekend.
In Badminton, Indian shuttlers had another below par outing this time in Indonesia. PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap were both shown the door in the very first round while Lakshya Sen managed a quarter-final finish for himself.
We saw a thrilling back and forth battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix. Ultimately Verstappen came out on top with Norris second. Mercedes' George Russell completed the podium.