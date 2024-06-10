French Open: 'Third Time's A Charm' For Gauff As Siniakova Partnership Brings Doubles Glory

Coco Gauff declared "the third time's a charm" after teaming up with Katerina Siniakova to win the French Open doubles title on Sunday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Gauff and Siniakova defeated Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the doubles showpiece on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The triumph was Gauff's first in a doubles tournament at a grand slam, after she lost the 2021 US Open final alongside Caty McNally and the 2022 French Open showpiece alongside Jessica Pegula.
She only decided to play alongside Siniakova – who has now won eight major doubles titles – at the last minute after neck and back injuries forced Pegula to withdraw.
Speaking after claiming the title, Gauff said: "The third time's a charm. Thank you, Katerina, for playing with me. We decided two days before the tournament to play together.
"Thank you to the fans. I know 11:30 on a Sunday morning is early for most people. It's early for me."
Gauff and Siniakova only dropped one set in the tournament, against Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk in the semi-finals.
World number three Gauff was the only player not to lose serve in Sunday's final, which contained nine breaks in total.
It marked a second final defeat in as many days for Paolini, who was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final as the world number one clinched a third straight crown at Roland Garros.
The Italian's tournament may not have ended with silverware, but she will look back on it fondly, saying: "The last two weeks were very nice, very emotional.
"I have a lot of great memories. I can't wait to be back."