Tennis

French Open: 'Third Time's A Charm' For Gauff As Siniakova Partnership Brings Doubles Glory

Gauff and Siniakova defeated Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the doubles showpiece on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova hold the French Open women's doubles trophy
info_icon

Coco Gauff declared "the third time's a charm" after teaming up with Katerina Siniakova to win the French Open doubles title on Sunday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Gauff and Siniakova defeated Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the doubles showpiece on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The triumph was Gauff's first in a doubles tournament at a grand slam, after she lost the 2021 US Open final alongside Caty McNally and the 2022 French Open showpiece alongside Jessica Pegula.

She only decided to play alongside Siniakova – who has now won eight major doubles titles – at the last minute after neck and back injuries forced Pegula to withdraw.

Speaking after claiming the title, Gauff said: "The third time's a charm. Thank you, Katerina, for playing with me. We decided two days before the tournament to play together. 

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova with the French Open women's doubles 2024 trophy. - Photo: X/ @rolandgarros
French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Her Maiden Grand Slam Doubles Title

BY Associated Press

"Thank you to the fans. I know 11:30 on a Sunday morning is early for most people. It's early for me."

Gauff and Siniakova only dropped one set in the tournament, against Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk in the semi-finals.

World number three Gauff was the only player not to lose serve in Sunday's final, which contained nine breaks in total.

It marked a second final defeat in as many days for Paolini, who was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final as the world number one clinched a third straight crown at Roland Garros.

The Italian's tournament may not have ended with silverware, but she will look back on it fondly, saying: "The last two weeks were very nice, very emotional.

"I have a lot of great memories. I can't wait to be back."

