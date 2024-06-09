Tennis

French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Her Maiden Grand Slam Doubles Title

coco gauff womens doubles french open 2024 X @rolandgarros
Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova with the French Open women's doubles 2024 trophy. Photo: X/ @rolandgarros
info_icon

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam doubles title by teaming with Katerina Siniakova for the French Open trophy on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Gauff, a 20-year-old American who won the US Open singles title last year, and Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, defeated Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3.

It was Gauff's third women's doubles final after losing championship matches at Roland Garros in 2022 and the US Open in 2021.

Paolini was also the runner-up in the singles final at Roland Garros to four-time champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Swiatek beat Gauff in the singles semi-final.

French Open champion, Iga Swiatek - null
French Open 2024 Final: Iga Swiatek Storms To Fourth Roland Garros Title; Third In A Row

BY Stats Perform

Siniakova owns a career Slam in women's doubles alongside partner Barbora Krejcikova and has won eight majors — including the French Open in 2018 and 2021.

Errani also owns a career Slam in doubles alongside her former partner Roberta Vinci. The Italian pair won the French Open title in 2012 — the year Errani lost the singles final.

Paolini, who is also Italian, was playing in her first final in women's doubles.

