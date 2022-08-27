Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Virat Kohli Isn’t Affected By What People Are Saying Outside, Says India Vice-Captain KL Rahul

Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a century in the last three years and his form recently is a talking concern on everyone’s mind. India begin Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday.

Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in India's Asia Cup 2022 campaign.
Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in India's Asia Cup 2022 campaign. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 10:22 am

Just like skipper Rohit Sharma has stoutly defended all questions on Virat Kohli's prolonged bad patch, his deputy KL Rahul followed suit stating the obvious template answer, that it's all ‘noise on the outside’. (More Cricket News)

From being one of India's greatest batters of all time, Kohli's slump in form has given rise to a debate if his presence in the playing XI in T20Is is affecting the balance of the side. “We don't really give much importance to such comments.

“It doesn't really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying (on the outside),” Rahul said, ditto of what Kohli used to say when something specifically critical used to be asked and current skipper Rohit does the same when questioned on his predecessor.

“He has had a little break and he is working on his game,” he said.  While Kohli hasn't scored an international hundred for nearly three years now, Rahul doesn't find anything wrong in his batting but feels may be the unbelievable run he had for a good seven eight years have left people yearning for more.

Related stories

Virat Kohli On His Slump In Form: 'I Want To Learn From It And Understand What Are The Core Values'

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill Jumps 45 Places To 38th; Virat Kohli Static In Fifth

Virat Kohli Vs Babar Azam: Premature To Compare Pakistan Captain With An All-time Great, Says Wasim Akram

“When I was injured and at home for two months, I watched him play and it did not feel like he was out of form. Maybe, the standards he has set for himself, he hasn't been able to get to that level yet. But, I'm sure he's hungry to win matches for the country. That's what he has done throughout his career,” he added.

Tags

Sports Cricket Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup India National Cricket Team Kl Rahul Virat Kohli
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read