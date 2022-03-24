Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
UEFA Euro: Russia Launch Bid To Host European Championship Despite Suspension

It's unclear when Russia's bid for UEFA Euro would be submitted for or if the country would specify if it preferred to host in 2028 or 2032.

UEFA Euro: Russia Launch Bid To Host European Championship Despite Suspension
Russia used Luzhniki Stadium for a rally supporting President Vladimir Putin. AP Photo

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 8:56 am

Russia is launching a bid to host the 2028 European Championship in a challenge to the British Isles entry or against Italy for the 2032 edition, despite its teams being suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine. (More Football News)

A meeting of the Russian Football Union executive committee decided on Wednesday to “support the decision to declare interest” in the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, the organization said in a statement ahead of the deadline for expressions of interest to be submitted to UEFA.

It was unclear when the bid would be submitted or if the country would specify if it preferred to host in 2028 or 2032.

“We are going to file a bid for hosting of the 2028 and 2032 European Championships,” RFU board member Sergei Anokhin said on broadcaster Match TV.

Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup and the venue for the final — Luzhniki Stadium — was used last week for a rally supporting President Vladimir Putin.

