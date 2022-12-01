Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Transfers: Portuguese Star Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Saudi Club As Future Still Uncertain

01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
switzerland
Switzerland
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
brazil
Brazil
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
Full Table
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
1
australia
Denmark
0
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
1
tunisia
France
0
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
0
wales
England
3
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
0
iran
USA
1
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Qatar
0
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
1
ecuador
Senegal
2
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
2
portugal
Uruguay
0
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
1
brazil
Switzerland
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Transfers: Portuguese Star Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Saudi Club As Future Still Uncertain

The noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of quietening amid widespread speculation that Saudi club Al Nassr is trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford was over when the Red Devils terminated his contract.
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford was over when the Red Devils terminated his contract. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 01 Dec 2022 1:51 pm

The noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of quietening amid widespread speculation that Saudi club Al Nassr is trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. (More Football News)

But Portugal, which has managed to secure its place in the knockout stages of the World Cup with a game to spare, doesn’t look like it has been affected by the focus its most celebrated player is attracting.

“He is our captain and probably the most important figure in Portuguese football. It’s important to have him by our side,” forward André Silva said at a news conference Wednesday when Ronaldo was consistently referenced.

 

The reports linking Ronaldo with Al Nassr come after the star had his contract terminated by Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is now a free agent and his availability at club level has been drawing attention in Qatar and beyond.

Representatives for Ronaldo didn’t comment on reports regarding his future, while Silva dismissed suggestions such speculation could become a distraction to Portugal in its bid to win the World Cup.

“These issues concern the players themselves, in this case Ronaldo, who in this case is very experienced,” Silva said.

Ronaldo is also demanding attention on the field after becoming the first man to score in five World Cups with his penalty in Portugal’s opening game — a 3-2 win against Ghana.

But it was a goal he didn’t score in his country’s 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday that has prompted dispute.

Ronaldo claims he made contact with Bruno Fernandes’ cross to open the scoring in that match. FIFA determined otherwise following video reviews.

“In the end, FIFA attributed it to Bruno Fernandes — they could even have attributed it to me,” Silva said, laughing. “We all want to do our best for Portugal, we want to score. It’s irrelevant who scores.”

Portugal plays South Korea on Friday, needing a draw to be certain of topping Group H.

Tags
Sports Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Saudi Arabia Football Transfers Portugal National Football Team Qatar
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rainbow Items Are Allowed At World Cup Stadiums, Says FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan Vs Spain Preview: Luis Enrique's Men Look To Seal Last-16 Spot

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ukrainians Face Challenges In Watching World Cup, Playing Soccer

Watch: Argentina Star Lionel Messi Is Now Available On Call Of Duty

FIFA World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart All Set To Make World Cup History As First Woman Referee

FIFA World Cup 2022: Engalnd And Wales Players Take The Knee Before The Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatari Official Says Migrant Worker Deaths Between 400 And 500

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales Crash Out Of The World Cup As England Score Three Past Welsh Side

FIFA World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic Takes USA To Round Of 16, Later Hospitalized

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran National Team Reaches...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Breezy Portugal Aim At...

...

Transfers: Portuguese Star Cristiano Ronaldo...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: French Federation Files...