Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Track Cycling Medallists - In Pics

As many as 514 cyclists, with an equal distribution of men and women for the first time in the sport's history, competed at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The track cycling discipline was scheduled from 5 to 11 August at Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, across 12 medal events -- six for each gender. Netherlands claimed three gold medals, while United States and New Zealand bagged two gold apiece. Portugal, France, Australia, Great Britain and Italy clinched one gold each.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's sprint event: Lea Friedrich of Germany (Silver), Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand (Gold) and Emma Finucane of Britain (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, centre, poses with the gold medal of the women's sprint event, flanked by silver medallist Lea Friedrich of Germany, left, and bronze medallist Emma Finucane of Britain, at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling mens keirin event: Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, centre, poses with the gold medals of the mens keirin event, flanked by silver medallists Matthew Richardson of Australia, left, and bronze medallist Matthew Glaetzer of Australia
Paris Olympics Track Cycling men's keirin event: Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, centre, poses with the gold medals of the men's keirin event, flanked by silver medallists Matthew Richardson of Australia, left, and bronze medallist Matthew Glaetzer of Australia | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, centre, poses with the gold medals of the men's keirin event, the men's sprint and the men's team sprint, flanked by silver medallists Matthew Richardson of Australia, left, and bronze medallist Matthew Glaetzer of Australia, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling womens omnium event: Jennifer Valente of the United States (Gold) with Daria Pikulik of Poland (silver), left, and Ally Wollaston of New Zealand (bronze)
Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's omnium event: Jennifer Valente of the United States (Gold) with Daria Pikulik of Poland (silver), left, and Ally Wollaston of New Zealand (bronze) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Jennifer Valente of the United States, centre, winner of the gold medal of the women's omnium event, pose with silver medallist Daria Pikulik of Poland, left, and bronze medallist Ally Wollaston of New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling mens team pursuit: silver medallists team Britain, gold medallists team Australia and bronze medallists team Italy
Paris Olympics Track Cycling men's team pursuit: silver medallists team Britain, gold medallists team Australia and bronze medallists team Italy | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

From left, silver medallists team Britain, gold medallists team Australia and bronze medallists team Italy attend the podium ceremony for the men's team pursuit event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling womens team pursuit: Silver medallists team New Zealand, gold medallists team USA and bronze medallists team Britain
Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's team pursuit: Silver medallists team New Zealand, gold medallists team USA and bronze medallists team Britain | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

From left, silver medal's winner team New Zealand, gold medal winner team USA and bronze medal's winner team Britain, pose during the podium ceremony for the women's team pursuit event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling mens team sprint: Silver medallists team Britain, gold medallists team Netherlands and bronze medallists team Australia
Paris Olympics Track Cycling men's team sprint: Silver medallists team Britain, gold medallists team Netherlands and bronze medallists team Australia | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

From left, silver medal's winners Britain's Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe, gold medal's winners Netherlands' Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland, bronze medal's winners Australia's Matthew Richardson, Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Glaetzer pose during the podium ceremony for the men's team sprint event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling womens keirin: Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, centre, (gold), with Hetty van De Wouw of Netherlands (silver), left, and Emma Finucane of Britain (bronze)
Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's keirin: Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, centre, (gold), with Hetty van De Wouw of Netherlands (silver), left, and Emma Finucane of Britain (bronze) | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, centre, winner of the gold medal of the women's keirin, is flanked on the podium by silver medallist Hetty van De Wouw of Netherlands, left, and bronze medallist Emma Finucane of Britain, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling mens omnium event: Benjamin Thomas of France, centre, (gold) with Iuri Leitao of Portugal (silver), left, and Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium (bronze)
Paris Olympics Track Cycling men's omnium event: Benjamin Thomas of France, centre, (gold) with Iuri Leitao of Portugal (silver), left, and Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium (bronze) | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Benjamin Thomas of France, centre, winner of the gold medal of the men's omnium event, stands on the podium with silver medal's winner Iuri Leitao of Portugal, left, and bronze medallist Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling mens sprint: Matthew Richardson of Australia (silver), Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands (gold) centre, and Jack Carlin of Britain (bronze)
Paris Olympics Track Cycling men's sprint: Matthew Richardson of Australia (silver), Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands (gold) centre, and Jack Carlin of Britain (bronze) | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, centre, shows the gold medal of the men's sprint event, flanked by silver medallist Matthew Richardson of Australia, left, and bronze medallist Jack Carlin of Britain, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling mens keirin: Silver medallists Italy, silver medallists Italy and bronze medallists Denmark
Paris Olympics Track Cycling men's keirin: Silver medallists Italy, silver medallists Italy and bronze medallists Denmark | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

From left, silver medallists Italy's Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni, gold medallists Portugal's Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira, bronze medallists Denmark's Michael Moerkoev and Niklas Larsen attend the podium ceremony for the men's keirin event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling womens team sprint: Gold medallists Britains Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell
Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's team sprint: Gold medallists Britain's Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

From left, Britain's Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell pose with the gold medal of the women's team sprint event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling womens team sprint: Silver medallists New Zealands Rebecca Petch, left, Shaane Fulton, centre, and Ellesse Andrews
Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's team sprint: Silver medallists New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, left, Shaane Fulton, centre, and Ellesse Andrews | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, left, Shaane Fulton, centre, and Ellesse Andrews pose on podium after winning the silver medal of the women's team sprint event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Track Cycling womens team sprint: Bronze medallists Germanys Lea Friedrich, left, Pauline Grabosch, center, and Emma Hinze
Paris Olympics Track Cycling women's team sprint: Bronze medallists Germany's Lea Friedrich, left, Pauline Grabosch, center, and Emma Hinze | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Germany's Lea Friedrich, left, Pauline Grabosch, center, and Emma Hinze pose on podium after winning the bronze medal of the women's team sprint event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

