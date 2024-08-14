Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, centre, poses with the gold medal of the women's sprint event, flanked by silver medallist Lea Friedrich of Germany, left, and bronze medallist Emma Finucane of Britain, at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, centre, poses with the gold medals of the men's keirin event, the men's sprint and the men's team sprint, flanked by silver medallists Matthew Richardson of Australia, left, and bronze medallist Matthew Glaetzer of Australia, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Jennifer Valente of the United States, centre, winner of the gold medal of the women's omnium event, pose with silver medallist Daria Pikulik of Poland, left, and bronze medallist Ally Wollaston of New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left, silver medallists team Britain, gold medallists team Australia and bronze medallists team Italy attend the podium ceremony for the men's team pursuit event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left, silver medal's winner team New Zealand, gold medal winner team USA and bronze medal's winner team Britain, pose during the podium ceremony for the women's team pursuit event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left, silver medal's winners Britain's Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe, gold medal's winners Netherlands' Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland, bronze medal's winners Australia's Matthew Richardson, Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Glaetzer pose during the podium ceremony for the men's team sprint event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand, centre, winner of the gold medal of the women's keirin, is flanked on the podium by silver medallist Hetty van De Wouw of Netherlands, left, and bronze medallist Emma Finucane of Britain, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Benjamin Thomas of France, centre, winner of the gold medal of the men's omnium event, stands on the podium with silver medal's winner Iuri Leitao of Portugal, left, and bronze medallist Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, centre, shows the gold medal of the men's sprint event, flanked by silver medallist Matthew Richardson of Australia, left, and bronze medallist Jack Carlin of Britain, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left, silver medallists Italy's Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni, gold medallists Portugal's Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira, bronze medallists Denmark's Michael Moerkoev and Niklas Larsen attend the podium ceremony for the men's keirin event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left, Britain's Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell pose with the gold medal of the women's team sprint event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, left, Shaane Fulton, centre, and Ellesse Andrews pose on podium after winning the silver medal of the women's team sprint event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Germany's Lea Friedrich, left, Pauline Grabosch, center, and Emma Hinze pose on podium after winning the bronze medal of the women's team sprint event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.