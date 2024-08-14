Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Track Cycling Medallists - In Pics

As many as 514 cyclists, with an equal distribution of men and women for the first time in the sport's history, competed at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The track cycling discipline was scheduled from 5 to 11 August at Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, across 12 medal events -- six for each gender. Netherlands claimed three gold medals, while United States and New Zealand bagged two gold apiece. Portugal, France, Australia, Great Britain and Italy clinched one gold each.