Thomas And Uber Cup 2022: Indian Men's Team Beats Canada, Qualifies For Knock-Out Round

The Indian men's badminton team, which beat Germany 5-0 on Sunday, raced to its second consecutive win by defeating Canada 5-0.

Kidambi Srikanth bounced back to beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 in 52 minutes. File photo

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:15 pm

The Indian men's badminton team notched its second successive win with a 5-0 thrashing of Canada in a group tie to qualify for the knock-out round of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Monday. (More Badminton News) 

With its second impressive result, the Indian team, which defeated Germany 5-0 on Sunday, is certain to finish in the top-2 in Group C and thus qualify for the knock-out round.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth fought back from a game down to beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 in 52 minutes to give India the lead.

The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then needed just 29 minutes to beat Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Kevin Lee before world number 23 H S Prannoy easily won his singles match against B R Sankeerth 21-15, 21-12 to make it 3-0 and clinch the tie for India.

The second doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala was also too good for the duo of Dong Adam and Nyl Yakura in the match that the Indians won 21-15, 21-11 in 34 minutes.

The route was completed when Priyanshu Rajawat beat Victor Lal in three games, 21-13 20-22 21-14 in the third men's singles which lasted 52 minutes.   

The Indian men's team is searching for its maiden medal at the tournament. No Indian men's team has ever reached the semifinals of the Thomas Cup.

The Indian team will play its final group C match against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

The Indian women's team had also begun its Uber Cup campaign on a resounding note with a 4-1 win against Canada on Sunday. It will face USA on Tuesday and Korea on Wednesday.

