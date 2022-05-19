Thursday, May 19, 2022
Thailand Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out After Giving Walkover In Second Round

Kidambi Srikanth was scheduled to play Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the second round of the Thailand Open 2022. However, his withdrawal is not yet known.

Kidambi Srikanth had defeated Brice Leverdez in Thailand Open 2022 first round. Twitter (@srikidambi)

Updated: 19 May 2022 6:39 pm

Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India's historic Thomas Cup 2022 triumph, exited from the Thailand Open 2022 after handing a walkover to his opponent in the men's singles second-round match in Bangkok on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen. The reason for his withdrawal is not yet known. The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women's singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16, 14-21, 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21, 20-22 against sixth-seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women's doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded sixth and ranked seventh in the world, will face Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Korea's Uber Cup win. Sindhu had staved off a spirited challenge from world number 62, USA's Lauren Lam, in the opening round.

