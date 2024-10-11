Tennis

World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know

The World Tennis League 2024 will kick-start in December and boasts some of the biggest stars in world tennis. Here's the full roster, schedule and live streaming details

2024 US Open Tennis Championships Semifinal Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro_9
US Open 2024 champions Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus will be part of the WTL 2024. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
info_icon

The World Tennis League on Friday, October 11, unveiled a star-studded lineup of players for its third season, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024. (More Tennis News)

The stellar lineup, featuring two Olympic gold medalists, five Grand Slam champions, six of the top 12 male players, and six of the top 10 female players, is set to assemble at the Etihad Arena as the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and Miral once again gear up to host 'The Greatest Show on Court'.

The 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (Women’s World No. 10) and Women's Doubles Paris 2024 Gold Medalist Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5) will make their debut, while as many as 14 tennis superstars are set to return to the World Tennis League 2024, which promises to be bigger and more exciting.

Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2), fresh off her recent US Open triumph, will return to the World Tennis League alongside World No. 1 Iga Swiątek, who secured the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as her third consecutive French Open title earlier this year.

The line-up also includes top female players such as Women’s Doubles Paris 2024 Silver Medalist Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22), Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4), Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19), and Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36).

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5) and Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6), who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team PBG Eagles, will compete again at the competition, along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8) and Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9).

Among the male stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12), Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83) and Aussie sensation Nick Kyrgios will also return for one of the biggest sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries. The event also featured world-class artists performing at the Yas Island.

Women’s Tennis Stars To Take Part At World Tennis League 2024:

1. Iga Świątek (Women's World No. 1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Women’s World No. 2)

3. Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 4)

4. Jasmine Paolini (Women’s World No. 5)

5. Barbora Krejčíková (Women's World No. 10)

6. Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19)

7. Mirra Andreeva (Women’s World No. 22)

8. Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36)

Men’s Roster For World Tennis League 2024:

1. Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5)

2. Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6)

3. Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7)

4. Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8)

5. Casper Ruud (Men’s World No. 9)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men’s World No. 12)

7. Sumit Nagal (Men’s World No. 83)

8. Nick Kyrgios

Schedule For World Tennis League 2024

Live Streaming For World Tennis League 2024

There is no update regarding the telecast and live streaming for the World Tennis League 2024. Watch this space.

