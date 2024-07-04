Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles

Emma Raducanu simply could not refuse a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to partner her "hero" Andy Murray in the Wimbledon mixed doubles. (More Tennis News)
Murray pulled out of the men's singles draw on Tuesday after having minor surgery on a troublesome back issue, but confirmed he would partner brother Jamie for the doubles on the male side of the draw.
The two-time Wimbledon singles champion will be in action in another competition, too, after the tournament granted Raducanu and Murray a wild-card entry to the mixed doubles draw.
Speaking after sweeping aside Elise Mertens 6-2 6-2 in the women's singles second round on Wednesday, Raducanu revelled in her chance to play with Murray.
"My doubles record isn't exactly the longest, or the most vast, but I couldn't say no," Raducanu said after her victory over Mertens. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"It's been a dream of mine since I was a young girl, since watching the Olympics. Andy's a hero to all of us.
"So for me, it's a real gift and it's a real honour that he asked me and it's a moment that I could never say no to.
"And I'm just super excited to be on the mixed doubles court and hopefully learn a thing or two about coming to the net or something!"
Murray suggested there has always been a desire to partner Raducanu, with two of the biggest names in British tennis now joining forces.
"We'd spoken about it during the COVID year but obviously both of us were doing quite well in the singles and it didn't happen," Murray said after his practice session at the All England Club.
"Last night I messaged her coach and asked if he thought it might be something she'd be up for doing.
"He said it was worth asking, so I did. It was quite late yesterday evening when I sent the message, it would have been after 9 p.m. so I was a bit worried she might have been in bed.
"But I got a quick reply. She said: 'Yeah, let's do it.' That was it."
A tough test awaits for the newly formed pair, however, after being drawn to face Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai in the first round.
Arevalo secured French Open men's doubles glory for the second time last month, while Zhang is a two-time major champion in the same format.