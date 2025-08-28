US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

Jack Draper has withdrawn from the US Open before his scheduled second-round match due to an arm injury. The British No. 1 had not competed since his surprise second-round exit at Wimbledon in early July, with his build-up to the season’s final Grand Slam disrupted by fitness concerns

  • Jack Draper pulled out of the US Open ahead of his second-round

  • Draper suffered an arm injury

  • The British number one had not played since his shock second-round defeat at Wimbledon

Jack Draper has pulled out of the US Open ahead of his second-round match due to an arm injury.

The British number one had not played since his shock second-round defeat at Wimbledon in early July, with his preparations for the final grand slam of the year hampered by injury.

Draper came through his first-round match against qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez on Monday, needing four sets to get over the line in his 6-4 7-5 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 victory.

He registered his eighth win in men's singles grand slam events in 2025 with that result, the most victories in such events he has managed during a single season, eclipsing his previous best of seven in 2024.

He was due to face Zizou Bergs on Thursday in the second round on Thursday.

"Hi guys, I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the US Open," Draper said in a post on X.

"I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much, and I have to do what is right and look after myself.

"Thank you for all the support."

The fifth seed had been among the favourites to push for the title at Flushing Meadows this year, having impressed in 2024 with his run to the semi-finals, when he lost to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

