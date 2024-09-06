US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The US Open 2024 sees it reach its business end as the Grand Slam semi-finals will feature men and women from America for the first time since 21 years as the semi-finals get underway on Thursday, September 5 (Friday, September 6 IST). (More Tennis News)
Jessica Pegula, 30, will make her first semi-final appearance in a Slam after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final on Wednesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Pegula will take on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semi-final. In the other semi-final match, Emma Navarro will lock horns against two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
In the men's singles, Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will battle it out to take the numero uno spot. The last American in the men's to reach a major final was Andy Roddick in 2009 at Wimbledon.
Find the schedule of the semi-finals and how to watch the action below.
6 September, Friday
Women's singles
4:30 AM IST - Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Emma Navarro (13)
5:45 AM IST- Karolina Muchova vs Jessica Pegula (6)
Men's singles
7 September, Saturday
12:30 AM IST - Jack Draper (25) vs Jannik Sinner (1)
4:30 AM IST- Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Taylor Fritz (12)
US Open 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming
The US Open 2024 can be live streamed on the SonyLIV application and website. On TV, the US Open 2024 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network channels.