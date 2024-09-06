Tennis

US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The semi-final action begins at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Here is everything you need to know about the US Open semis

2024 US Open tennis championships: Jessica Pegula vs Iga Świątek_1
US Open tennis 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, right, shakes hands after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

The US Open 2024 sees it reach its business end as the Grand Slam semi-finals will feature men and women from America for the first time since 21 years as the semi-finals get underway on Thursday, September 5 (Friday, September 6 IST). (More Tennis News)

Jessica Pegula, 30, will make her first semi-final appearance in a Slam after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final on Wednesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pegula will take on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semi-final. In the other semi-final match, Emma Navarro will lock horns against two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

In the men's singles, Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will battle it out to take the numero uno spot. The last American in the men's to reach a major final was Andy Roddick in 2009 at Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner - null
US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Stayed In Moment' To See Off Daniil Medvedev In Quarter-Final

BY Stats Perform

In the other semi-final, men's top-seed Jannik Sinner takes on British star Jack Draper.

Find the schedule of the semi-finals and how to watch the action below.

6 September, Friday

Women's singles

4:30 AM IST - Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Emma Navarro (13)

5:45 AM IST- Karolina Muchova vs Jessica Pegula (6)

Men's singles

7 September, Saturday

12:30 AM IST - Jack Draper (25) vs Jannik Sinner (1)

4:30 AM IST- Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Taylor Fritz (12)

US Open 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming


The US Open 2024 can be live streamed on the SonyLIV application and website. On TV, the US Open 2024 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network channels.

