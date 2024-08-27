Tennis

Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows

Djokovic was not at his best, making 40 unforced errors and 10 double faults. However, he won in straight sets against Radu Albot

Novak Djokovic US Open 2024
Novak Djokovic in action at Flushing Meadows
info_icon

Novak Djokovic was not at his best to start his US Open title defence, but still eased beyond Radu Albot in straight sets. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic, who is hunting his first grand slam title of the year on the back of claiming Olympic gold in Paris, won 6-2 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

However, Djokovic was not at his best, making 40 unforced errors and 10 double faults.

"I wanted to kick start the tournament in the right way and I think I did," Djokovic told ESPN.

"Some ups and downs which I think is normal, getting the rust off your shoulders coming off a different surface and the Olympic Games.

BY Stats Perform

"I haven't played on hard courts for six months, so I'm still finding that groove, finding the tempo on the court."

Next up for Djokovic, who would claim his 100th Tour-level title should he triumph in New York, is his compatriot Laslo Djere, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff.

Data Debrief: Djokovic equals Federer

Only the great Jimmy Connors (98) has won more US Open singles matches than Djokovic, who claimed his 89th victory at Flushing Meadows to match Roger Federer's tally.

This was also Djokovic's 78th win at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a competition record for a male player.

