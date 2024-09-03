Tennis

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutjiadi Storm Into Mixed Double Semis

US Open: Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi advanced to the mixed doubles semis after beating Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 10-7

Rohan Bopanna-Aldila Sutjiadi, US Open 2024, tennis
Rohan Bopanna-Aldila Sutjiadi are in the mixed doubles semis of the US Open 2024. Photo: X
info_icon

Rohan Bopanna and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi stormed into the semi-final of the US Open 2024 mixed doubles. On Monday, September 2, they defeated Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 10-7 in an hour and 33 minutes on Court 5. (More Tennis News)

Bopanna-Sutjiadi put up a stirring show in the third-set tie-breaker taking a massive 6-0 lead. From there onwards, Bopanna's men's doubles partner Ebden and Krejcikova could hardly muster a comeback as they faltered at the end moment.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next be up against the winner of the other semi-final clash between Harri Heliovaara and Anna Danilina & Taylor Townsend and Donald Young.

Rohan Bopanna at Paris Olympics. - PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, India's challenge in the men's doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Bopanna and Ebden in the third round in New York. The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night.

The 44-year-old Bopanna has already announced retirement from Davis Cup and it will be interesting to see if he will return to defend his Australian Open crown in January 2025.

