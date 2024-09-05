Tennis

US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows

Pegula's triumph set up a meeting with Karolina Muchova for a place in the final after the Czech overcame illness to beat Beatriz Haddad Maia, also in straight sets

US Open 2024 Iga Swiatek Jessica pegula
Jessica Pegula insisted she was confident that she would beat Iga Swiatek at the US Open
info_icon

Jessica Pegula was confident she could defeat a "prime" Iga Swiatek to reach her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Pegula, who had lost her previous six slam quarter-finals, came through in straight sets at Flushing Meadows to stun the world number one. 

She also became the fourth American in the Open Era to reach the women’s singles semi-final at the Canadian, Cincinnati and US Open in a calendar year after Rosemary Casals (1970), Serena Williams (2013-15) and Sloane Stephens (2017).

Pegula's triumph set up a meeting with Karolina Muchova for a place in the final after the Czech overcame illness to beat Beatriz Haddad Maia, also in straight sets. 

With Emma Navarro along with Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz advancing to the final four, it is the first time two Americans have reached the semi-finals in the women’s and men’s singles at the US Open since 2003, with Jennifer Caprati, Lindsay Davenport, Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi the first do so. 

It also marked Pegula's fourth victory over the Pole, with the latest win considered one of her best. 

Jessica Pegula returns to Iga Swiatek during the US Open 2024 women's singles quarter-finals in New York on Thursday (September 5). - AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I've been [to the quarter-finals] so many freaking times but I kept losing," Pegula said. 

"Finally - finally - I can say I'm a semi-finalist. Thank you to the crowd, you carried me through that last game.

"To do it at prime time against the number one player in the world - it's crazy, but I knew I could do it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
  3. BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election
  4. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  5. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
Football News
  1. Marcus Rashford Should Have Left Manchester United To Reignite England Career, Says Alan Shearer
  2. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  3. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  4. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  5. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  3. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
  4. Jessica Pegula Stuns Iga Swiatek At US Open 2024 To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-Final - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Stayed In Moment' To See Off Daniil Medvedev In Quarter-Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  2. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
  3. As JDU's KC Tyagi Suggests 'Castration' For Rapists, A Look At Countries With This Punishment For Rapes
  4. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's J&K Visit
  5. No Solace In Ajmer After 32 Years Of Legal Battles In Rape-Blackmail Case  
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  2. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  3. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  4. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  5. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
  2. What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside
  3. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Archers Harvinder-Pooja Advances To QFs; Simran Qualifies For Athletics Final