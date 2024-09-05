Tennis

Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals

The result guaranteed that US Open 2024 will feature multiple American men and women in the semi-finals, the first time that has happened since 2003. Jessica Pegula will next take on Karolina Muchova for a place in her first-ever Grand Slam final

jessica-pegula-beats-iga-swiatek-us-open-2024-quarterfinals-ap-photo
Jessica Pegula returns to Iga Swiatek during the US Open 2024 women's singles quarter-finals in New York on Thursday (September 5). Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
info_icon

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula progressed to her first-ever Grand Slam semi-finals after knocking out world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 at the US Open 2024 women's singles quarters on Thursday (September 5). This is Pegula's first Major quarter-final victory in her seventh attempt. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

"I've been (to the quarter-finals) so many freaking times -- I just kept losing," Pegula said after the win. "Finally, I can say 'semi-finalist!' I knew I could do it," she added.

The result guaranteed that US Open 2024 will feature multiple American men and women in the semi-finals, the first time that has happened since 2003 (Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick; Lindsay Davenport and Jennifer Capriati). Pegula joins Emma Navarro as two American women in the US Open semi-finals for the second straight year. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe had earlier advanced to the men's semi-finals.

The Swiatek service faltered repeatedly in the first set and her forehand was an area of concern, as 22 of the numero uno player's 41 unforced errors came on that side. Pegula committed only 22 unforced errors in all and defended strongly to keep forcing Swiatek to go for out-and-out winners.

It was Swiatek and Pegula's first meeting of the season and the first since the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun. Going into the quarter-final match, neither woman had lost a set in the tournament yet, but it was the American who came out triumphant. This is the fourth time Pegula has beaten Swiatek in 10 career meetings, and the first since the 2023 Omnium Banque Nationale.

The 30-year-old American will take on last year's semifinalist Karolina Muchova for a place in her maiden Grand Slam final. Muchova had entered the semi-finals after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Pegula has now won 14 of her last 15 matches on tour. She clinched her second title of the season last month at the National Bank Open in Toronto and finished as runner-up at the Cincinnati Open. It has been an incredible summer surge for Pegula, who had to skip four WTA 1000s in the first half of the year as well as the French Open with an injury.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  3. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
  5. SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  2. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  3. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  4. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  5. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Kerala’s Suryanelli, A Gang Rape Survivor’s 28-Year-Long Road To Justice
  2. In Unnao, A Fight For Justice In The Face Of Political Heft, Intimidation, And Massive Loss
  3. Two Dalit Girls Found Dead In Farrukhabad Spark Controversy
  4. Violence On Dalits, Including Minor Girls, Continues To Plague Bihar
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-sculptor Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Georgia School Shooting: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Student Opens Fire | A Look At Recent Incidents
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 Highlights: Harvinder Wins Gold In Para Archery; Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put