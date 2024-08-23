Tennis

US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers

Seeded third, Alcaraz could face world number one Sinner in the semi-finals, with the Italian starting his campaign against a home favourite in McDonald

Carlos Alcaraz-us-open
Carlos Alcaraz won his first major title at the 2022 US Open
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his bid for a third straight grand slam success against a qualifier at the US Open, while top seed Jannik Sinner will face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. (More Tennis News)

Alcaraz won his fourth major title at Wimbledon in July, dominating Novak Djokovic in the final after also triumphing at the 2022 US Open, Wimbledon in 2023 and the French Open earlier this year.

Should the Spaniard progress through his first-round match, he could take on Botic van de Zandschulp in round two and Britain's Jack Draper in the third round.

Seeded third, Alcaraz could face world number one Sinner in the semi-finals, with the Italian starting his campaign against a home favourite in McDonald.

Sinner recently avoided a ban after twice testing positive for banned substance clostebol, with an independent tribunal finding he was inadvertently given the steroid in an over-the-counter spray by his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi.

On the other side of the men's draw, Djokovic will also start against a qualifier as he bids to finally surpass Margaret Court's overall record of 24 grand slam titles.

Carlos Alcaraz. - null
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment

BY Stats Perform

Djokovic won his 24th major crown at the 2023 tournament at Flushing Meadows, beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final.

He has struggled to find top gear at this year's grand slams, though he did claim his first Olympic gold medal by beating Alcaraz in the showpiece match at Roland-Garros.

In the women's draw, top seed Iga Swiatek will start against a qualifier while Coco Gauff will open her title defence by taking on Varvara Gracheva, with a testing third-round date with Elina Svitolina potentially on the cards for the third-seeded American.

Aryna Sabalenka joins Swiatek in facing a qualifier first, while there is a tricky draw for 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu, who is set for her first Flushing Meadows appearance since 2022.

She will take on the United States' 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, with the victor set to face another American in round two, in either Shelby Rogers or sixth seed Jessica Pegula. 

The first round of the US Open begins on Monday, with the women's singles final set for September 7 and the men's showpiece match taking place one day later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
  2. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  3. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
  4. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  5. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
  3. Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  5. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
Tennis News
  1. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  2. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  3. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  5. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special Court Issues Summons To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In BJP Defamation Case
  2. Vinesh Phogat Claims Security Of Wrestlers Withdrawn; Delhi Police Responds Amid Court's Order
  3. Modi Leaves For Historic Ukraine Trip, To Become 1st Indian PM To Visit Kyiv Since 1991
  4. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  5. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  2. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  3. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  4. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
  5. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Ends Day With ENG 23 Runs Ahead
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court