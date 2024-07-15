Tennis

Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match

India ace Sumit Nagal will take on Elias Ymer in the Round of 32 clash of the 2024 Swedish Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, July 16

Sumit Nagal Braunschweig ATP Challenger X
Sumit Nagal Braunschweig ATP Challenger X Photo: X | Sumit Nagal
info_icon

India ace Sumit Nagal will take on Elias Ymer in the Round of 32 clash of the 2024 Swedish Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, July 16. (More Tennis News)

Nagal will come into the contest after his Round of 16 exit to Pedro Cachin in the ATP Challenger in Germany and will look to gain confidence ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. 

Nadal, after confirming his participation for the 2024 Olympic Games will take the Bastad event as a test on clay before making the trip to Paris. 

Ymer, on the other side, returns to the clay swing after his exit from the first round at the All England Club in Wimbledon against Jake Draper. 

Live streaming details of Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 Match:

When is the Swedish Open 2024,  Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 Match?

The Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 Match is scheduled for Tuesday, 16 July. The match is expected to start at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the Swedish Open 2024,  Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 match be played?

The Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Swedish Open game will be played at Bastad Tennis Stadium. 

Where can you watch the Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 match?

The Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
  2. PCB Appoints Australia's Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For Two Years
  3. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. T20 World Cup Champion Hardik Pandya Receives Hero's Welcome In Vadodara - Watch
  5. Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Olivier Giroud Pens Emotional Farewell Message To France Upon International Retirement
  2. Copa America 2024 Tops And Flops: James Has Still Got It, Martinez Decisive; Brazil Flounder
  3. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Spain Deserve Ballon D'Or Winner, Says Rodri
  4. Euro 2024: Spain Dominate Opta's Team Of Tournament But Rodri A Surprise Omission
  5. Euro 2024: Xherdan Shaqiri Confirms Switzerland Retirement
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  4. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Patient Killed ‘By Mistake', Gangster Was Actual Target In Delhi GTB Hospital Firing Case
  2. ’13 Killed, Only 2 Alive’: Ex-Indian Army Man Working For Russian Army Hopes To Return From Warzone
  3. July 15, 2024 News: Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Slips 10 Paise To 83.61 Against USD; Trump Documents Case Dismissed
  4. ‘Mainstream Political Parties Cultivated Leaders Of Terror Networks In Valley’: J&K Police Chief Swain
  5. ‘Neither I Nor Media Can Decide’: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Fake Certificate Row
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  2. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  3. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
  4. 270,000 Still Without Power Almost A Week After Hurricane Beryl; Texas Governor Demands Investigation
  5. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
World News
  1. India Releases First Tranche Of USD 2.5 Million To UN Agency For Palestinian Refugees
  2. Afghanistan Storm: Five Family Members Among 35 Killed In Nangarhar
  3. What To Know About Female Genital Mutilation As Gambia Parliament Maintains Ban
  4. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  5. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. July 15, 2024 News: Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Slips 10 Paise To 83.61 Against USD; Trump Documents Case Dismissed