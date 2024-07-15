Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match

India ace Sumit Nagal will take on Elias Ymer in the Round of 32 clash of the 2024 Swedish Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, July 16. (More Tennis News)
Nagal will come into the contest after his Round of 16 exit to Pedro Cachin in the ATP Challenger in Germany and will look to gain confidence ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Nadal, after confirming his participation for the 2024 Olympic Games will take the Bastad event as a test on clay before making the trip to Paris.
Ymer, on the other side, returns to the clay swing after his exit from the first round at the All England Club in Wimbledon against Jake Draper.
Live streaming details of Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 Match:
When is the Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 Match?
The Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 Match is scheduled for Tuesday, 16 July. The match is expected to start at 1:30 pm IST.
Where will the Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 match be played?
The Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Swedish Open game will be played at Bastad Tennis Stadium.
Where can you watch the Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 match?
The Swedish Open 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer Round of 32 match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.