Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch

Top players will be in Shanghai as the 2024 Shanghai Masters tournament is set to kick off from Wednesday in the Chinese city. (More Tennis News)
Shanghai Masters is the only Asian ATP Masters 1000 event in the tennis calendar and thus holds big value for the fans from the world's most populous continent. The tournament takes place at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center in the Minhang District of Shanghai and the best of tennis world will be on display in the competition.
Here is all you need to know about the Shanghai Masters 2024 tennis tournament.
Who is the Shanghai Masters defending champion?
Hubert Hurkacz is the men's singles defending champion in Shanghai. He will not be in action in this year's tournament
Shanghai Masters 2024 Draw
Here is the full draw of the Shanghai Masters 2024 tournament.
Shanghai Masters 2024 Seedings
[1] Jannik Sinner
[2] Alexander Zverev
[3] Carlos Alcaraz
[4] Novak Djokovic
[5] Daniil Medvedev
[6] Andrey Rublev
[7] Taylor Fritz
[8] Casper Ruud
[9] Grigor Dimitrov
[10] Stefanos Tsitsipas
Shanghai Masters 2024 Indians In Action
Two Indians will be in action in the men's singles completion. India's top ranked player Sumit Nagal will be seen in Shanghai and so will be Ramkumar Ramnathan who managed to get into the main draw after back-to-back wins in qualifier.
Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna will lead India's challenge in the men's doubles division alongside their respective partners.
Shanghai Masters 2024 Schedule
The qualifiers for the Shanghai Masters 2024 had begun from September 30. The main tournament begins October 2 with the final scheduled on Ocotber 13. For detailed schedule of the Shanghai Masters 2024 click HERE.
Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming Details
The 2024 Shanghai Masters will be available to stream on Tennis TV in select areas. In India, Sony Network has the rights to broadcast the Shanghai Masters.
The live streaming of the 2024 Shanghai Masters will be available on SonyLIV application while on TV Sony Sports Network will showcase the Shanghai Masters.