Tennis

Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Live Streaming Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

Here is everything you need to know about Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 live streaming

X | Australian Open
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden men's doubles pair at the Australian Open 2024. Photo: X | Australian Open
info_icon

The Indian veteran tennis star Rohan Bopanna with his Australian pair Matthew Ebden is ready to fight on the grass court of Wimbledon on July 3, Wednesday against the French pair Adrian Mannarino-Giovanni Perricard, in the first round of men's doubles. (More Tennis News)

Bopanna and Ebden, seeded second in the Wimbledon men's doubles, achieved the world No. 1 ranking twice this year. First after lifting the silverware at the Asutrialian Open and then after sealing victory at the Miami Open 2024.

India's top Bopanna is currently placed fourth in the ATP world rankings for doubles. The 44-year-old will represent Inida alongside N. Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles event at Paris Olympics.

Back in January 2024, at the Australian Open, the Indian tennis player won his first major title and also became the oldest man to achieve the world No. 1 ranking.

Here is everything you need to know about Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 live streaming

When is Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 match?

The Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 game will be played on Wednesday, July 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at around 3:30 PM IST (Estimated Time).

Where to watch Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 match?

The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign