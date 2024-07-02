Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Live Streaming Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

The Indian veteran tennis star Rohan Bopanna with his Australian pair Matthew Ebden is ready to fight on the grass court of Wimbledon on July 3, Wednesday against the French pair Adrian Mannarino-Giovanni Perricard, in the first round of men's doubles. (More Tennis News)
Bopanna and Ebden, seeded second in the Wimbledon men's doubles, achieved the world No. 1 ranking twice this year. First after lifting the silverware at the Asutrialian Open and then after sealing victory at the Miami Open 2024.
India's top Bopanna is currently placed fourth in the ATP world rankings for doubles. The 44-year-old will represent Inida alongside N. Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles event at Paris Olympics.
Back in January 2024, at the Australian Open, the Indian tennis player won his first major title and also became the oldest man to achieve the world No. 1 ranking.
Here is everything you need to know about Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 live streaming
When is Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 match?
The Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 game will be played on Wednesday, July 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at around 3:30 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Bopanna-Ebden Vs Mannarino-Perricard, Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles round 1 match?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.