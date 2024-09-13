Tennis

Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear

The 22-time Grand Slam champion didn't address his current fitness after a spate of injuries in recent years, or when he might play again

rafael nadal laver cup X laver cup
Tennis player Rafael Nadal. Photo: X | Laver Cup
info_icon

Rafael Nadal withdrew Thursday from next week's Laver Cup in Berlin, leaving it unclear when the Spanish great will play again. (More Tennis News)

The Laver Cup — the tournament where Roger Federer retired in 2022 after teaming up with Nadal in doubles — would have been Nadal's first event since the Paris Olympics and potentially one of his last ever.

“I'm really disappointed to share that I won't be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week," the 38-year-old Nadal said. “This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what's best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion didn't address his current fitness after a spate of injuries in recent years, or when he might play again.

Nadal withdrew last month from the U.S. Open, meaning he missed three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2024. He last played in reaching the men's doubles quarterfinals at the Olympics, where he also lost in the second round of singles to Novak Djokovic.

Team Spain's Rafael Nadal. - null
'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint

BY Stats Perform

The Laver Cup, to be held from Sept. 20-22, is an indoor hard-court men's competition pitting Team Europe against Team World in a format reminiscent of golf's Ryder Cup. No replacement for Nadal was immediately announced.

