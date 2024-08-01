Tennis

'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint

The next major event is the US Open later this month, but the 22-time grand slam winner is unsure if he will be fit to compete in New York

Rafael-Nadal-Tennis
Team Spain's Rafael Nadal.
info_icon

Rafael Nadal says he does not know what his future holds after being knocked out of the Paris Olympic men's doubles with Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The Spaniards were expected to challenge for the gold medal but instead lost their quarter-final in straight sets to Team USA's Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Nadal hinted after his second-round defeat to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles that he would make a decision on his future after the Olympics were over.

After missing out on the chance to challenge for a third Olympic gold medal, having won the singles in 2008 and the doubles in 2016, the 38-year-old made an emotional exit off the court at Roland-Garros, where he has won 14 grand slam titles.

"For me, personally, it was disappointing to not bring back a medal for Spain," Nadal told reporters. "I tried my best in every single minute I was on court, but it was not enough.

"If this was the last time, it was an unforgettable feeling and emotion. They gave me love and support every single second, and it's super, super special to feel that.

Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Rafael Nadal of Spain leave the court after losing against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Manu Fernandez
Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster

BY Gaurav Thakur

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but if that's the last time, I enjoyed it."

Nadal skipped Wimbledon to ensure he would be fit for the Olympics after another injury-hit season.

The next major event is the US Open later this month, but the 22-time grand slam winner is unsure if he will be fit to compete in New York.

"I can't give you a clear answer," he added. "I need some time, but for me, it looks difficult."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  2. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  3. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  5. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
Tennis News
  1. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  5. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case
  3. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  4. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  5. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  3. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  4. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  5. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
World News
  1. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  2. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  3. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  4. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  5. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300