Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Rafael Nadal of Spain leave the court after losing against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

