Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram stunned gold medal favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to reach the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics.
In what could be Nadal's final appearance at Roland-Garros, the American duo showed no mercy, prevailing in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to advance to the next round.
After beating Roman Safiullin to reach the quarter-finals of the singles earlier that day, Alcaraz started slowly as the Spanish pair found themselves immediately behind.
Nadal and Alcaraz would close the gap to 3-2, but their American opponents would continue their dominance, taking the next three games to see out the first set.
The Spaniards started much better in the second, with the pairs trading blows and each holding their own serve.
But the decisive break would come in the seventh game, with Krajicek and Ram going to within two games of producing an unlikely upset against the pre-tournament favourites.
The Spaniards then missed two break points to take the game to 5-5, with the Americans missing two match points of their own in a thrilling final set.
But it was Krajicek and Ram who would emerge victorious, dumping out Nadal in what may be his last dance on the court.
They will face Czech Republic duo Adam Pavlsek and Thomas Machac for a place in the final on Saturday.
Data Debrief: Nadalcaraz no match for American duo
The fairytale ending for Nadal has come to an end, but it took an impressive display from Krajicek and Ram to do so.
The Americans won 25 of their 57 return points compared to Nadal and Alcaraz's 19, and converted all three of their break points.