Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Tough To Accept' Retirement Of Idol, Says Carlos Alcaraz

On Thursday, Nadal confirmed next month's Davis Cup finals will be the final event of his glittering career, having struggled with injuries throughout a difficult few years

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz teamed up at the Paris Olympics
Carlos Alcaraz found it difficult to accept the news of Rafael Nadal's impending retirement, saying the 22-time grand slam winner inspired him to turn professional. (More Tennis News)

On Thursday, Nadal confirmed next month's Davis Cup finals will be the final event of his glittering career, having struggled with injuries throughout a difficult few years.

Plenty of comparisons have been drawn between Alcaraz's stunning emergence and that enjoyed by Nadal at the start of his own career. 

Alcaraz won his first grand slam title as a 19-year-old at the 2022 US Open and has since gone on to claim three further major crowns. Nadal, meanwhile, is the only man in the Open Era to win multiple grand slams both before the age of 20 and after turning 30.

The pair teamed up to play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year, reaching the quarter-finals before losing to eventual silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Speaking after he suffered a surprise defeat to Tomas Machac at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Alcaraz appeared to still be digesting the news of Nadal's retirement.

Asked about the video Nadal posted to social media announcing his decision, Alcaraz said: "When I watched it, it was tough to accept it.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. - Photo: X | EuroFoot
Nadal Announces Retirement, Locks Davis Cup Finals In Malaga As Last Outing

BY Jagdish Yadav

"I was in shock a little bit. I saw it like one hour before the match, so I had time to accept it and forget it a little bit before the match.

"It is a really difficult thing, really difficult news for everybody, and even tougher for me. He has been my idol since I start playing tennis. I look up to him.

"Thanks to him, I really wanted to become a tennis player. Losing him, in a certain way, is going to be difficult for us, so I will try to enjoy as much as I can when he's going to play.

"But we are going to play in Saudi Arabia, and then the Davis Cup, so I'm going to try to enjoy the time with him as much as I can, but, yeah, it is a shame for tennis and for me."

Nadal spent much of his career competing with fellow legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, with the sport's 'Big Three' winning 66 grand slam singles titles between them.

World number one Jannik Sinner, speaking after his win over Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai, said tennis' current crop of contenders should not be placed under pressure to replicate the achievements of that trio.

"We cannot compare us with them, that's impossible... They have been very consistent for years... not only one or two seasons, they made it for 15 years," Sinner said.

"What they have done over the years has been amazing. There are not many things to say about pressure, the pressure is always going to be there. 

"They have been very consistent throughout years and years and years. There are a lot of things what we can take from them. 

"I think we all were very lucky to see the Big Three playing tennis. I consider myself very lucky to get to know them also as people and to learn from them."

Writing on X following Nadal's announcement, the Italian said: "Thank you Rafa for everything you have given to the sport. 

"To have the chance to spend a few weeks training with you a few years ago is something I'll never forget. To watch you work as an athlete but also get to know you as a person off the court was even more special. You will be missed on the tour!"

