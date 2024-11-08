Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

The WTA Finals 2024 reaches its penultimate stage as the Qinwen Zheng takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the 1st semi-final of the season-ending tournament on Friday. November 8. (More Tennis News)
Krejcikova grabbed the last semi-final spot at the WTA Finals with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff. She completed the last-four line-up with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Qinwen and Gauff.
Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion, won the Orange Group and will face Zheng in Friday’s semifinals, while Gauff will take on Purple Group winner Sabalenka.
“Well, I was definitely super excited to be here, to come here, to qualify to play against the best ones,” Krejcikova said. “I don’t really know where everything started to come together. Before the tournament, I had a couple of days where we hit lightly and already during those hits, I felt quite good. And I think definitely for me, it’s a big thing that it’s the last tournament of the season.”
The WTA Finals 2024 is being held at the King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner of the tournament wins $15.25 million cash prize.
WTA Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When is Qinwen Zheng vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024 1st Semi-Final?
The Qinwen Zheng vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024 1st semi-final will take place on Friday, November 8 at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Qinwen Zheng vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024 1st Semi-Final in India?
The WTA Finals 2024 will be live streamed on the Tennis Channel app and website in India. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.