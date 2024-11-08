Tennis

Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Here are the live streaming, telecast, and timing details for the Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 1st semi-final clash

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2024 US Open tennis championships Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen_5
WTA Finals 2024: Zheng Qinwen, a US Open quarter-finalist, will look for her maiden spot in the final. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

The WTA Finals 2024 reaches its penultimate stage as the Qinwen Zheng takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the 1st semi-final of the season-ending tournament on Friday. November 8. (More Tennis News)

Krejcikova grabbed the last semi-final spot at the WTA Finals with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff. She completed the last-four line-up with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Qinwen and Gauff.

Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion, won the Orange Group and will face Zheng in Friday’s semifinals, while Gauff will take on Purple Group winner Sabalenka.

Barbora Krejcikova enters the WTA Finals 2024 semifinals. - Photo: X | Barbora Krejcikova
WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals

BY Associated Press

“Well, I was definitely super excited to be here, to come here, to qualify to play against the best ones,” Krejcikova said. “I don’t really know where everything started to come together. Before the tournament, I had a couple of days where we hit lightly and already during those hits, I felt quite good. And I think definitely for me, it’s a big thing that it’s the last tournament of the season.”

The WTA Finals 2024 is being held at the King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner of the tournament wins $15.25 million cash prize.

WTA Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When is Qinwen Zheng vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024 1st Semi-Final?

The Qinwen Zheng vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024 1st semi-final will take place on Friday, November 8 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Qinwen Zheng vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024 1st Semi-Final in India?

The WTA Finals 2024 will be live streamed on the Tennis Channel app and website in India. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1
  3. AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series
  4. Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam
  3. Rudd Van Nistelrooy Aims To Restore Old Trafford Fear Factor In Final Man Utd Outing
  4. Lee Carsley Yet To Speak To Incoming England Coach Thomas Tuchel In Person
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
  2. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  3. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
  4. Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Bishnoi Gang Over Song Lyrics
  5. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain