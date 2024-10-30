Tennis

Paris-Masters
Rublev suffered an early exit in Paris
info_icon

Andrey Rublev's Nitto ATP Finals hopes were dented after suffering a first-round exit against Francisco Cerundolo at the Paris Masters. (More Tennis News)

Rublev, who currently occupies eighth place in the Race to Turin, cut a frustrated figure as he was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5) by his Argentine opponent.

A semi-finalist at the indoor ATP Masters event 12 months ago, the sixth seed broke early for a commanding 5-2 lead in the opening set.

However, Cerundolo came roaring back, breaking twice for a 6-5 advantage, before drawing first blood in the tie-break.

Once again, Rublev was in control of the second set, with his second break putting him 4-2 to the good.

But Cerundolo hit back once more, breaking in game eight and then prevailing again in the tie-break for the 100th ATP win of his career.

His reward is a showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3 6-4.

Data Debrief: Rublev's ATP Finals fate in the air

It took two hours and 18 minutes, but it was worth the wait for Cerundolo, who won his fourth match in seven against a top-10 opponent in 2024.

The Argentine struck 35 winners, while winning 86% (six out of seven) of points at the net.

As for Rublev, whose frustration culminated in him lashing the racquet against his knee, he must now nervously await his ATP Finals fate.

Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov are among the players in action this week who could deny the Madrid Open champion his fifth successive appearance at the year-end championship.

