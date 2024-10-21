Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event

The caravan of women tennis stars is heading to Tokyo for the Pan Pacific Open 2024, set to kick off on October 21 and wrap up on October 27. (More Tennis News)
Last year Veronika Kudermetova won the Pan Pacific Open Tennis singles title in a stunning display of dominance. She first defeated the world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, then toppled Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals and finally handed a 7-5, 6-1 victory to the world No.2 seed Jessica Pegula in the final battle to lift the coveted trophy.
The doubles title was claimed by the duo of Ulrikke Eikeri and Ingrid Neel, who defeated Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya in the final, 3-6, 7-5, [10-5].
This year's the top seeds at the Pan Pacific Open include the Paris Olympics 2024 winner Zheng Qinwen, who finished the 2022 Tokyo Open as runners-up. Others are the Brazilian star Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Russia's Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya.
Pan Pacific Open 2024 Main Draw:
Pan Pacific Open 2024 Prize Money:
First round: 1 point | $9,820
Round of 16: 60 points | $13,590
Quarterfinals: 108 points | $24,910
Semifinals: 195 points | $51,205
Finalist: 325 points | $87,655
Champion: 500 points | $142,000
Pan Pacific Open 2024 Seeds:
1. Zheng Qinwen, Rank - 7
2. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Rank - 10
3. Daria Kasatkina, Rank - 11
4. Anna Kalinskaya, Rank - 12 (WITHDREW)
5. Paula Badosa, Rank - 15 (WITHDREW)
6. Diana Shnaider, Rank - 16
7. Magdalena Frech, Rank - 24
8. Leylah Fernandez, Rank - 34
Pan Pacific Open 2024 Live Streaming:
The live streaming of the Pan Pacific Open 2024 matches in Idnia is not yet confirmed. However, according to the WTA official website, fans can watch the matches on Tennis Channel. To find out where to watch it in different parts of the world, click here.