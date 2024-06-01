Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Serbian world number one and reigning champion Novak Djokovic is looking in sublime touch as he looks to regain his crown at Roland Garros. (More Tennis News)
The world number one held off the challenge of Pierre-Hugues Hubert in the first round to win 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. He followed that up with a routine 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.
His third round opponent is Lorenzo Musetti of Italy as the Serb looks on course to win his 25th Grand Slam title.
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Head To Head Record
Matches Played: 5
Novak Djokovic Wins: 4
Lorenzo Musetti Wins: 1
When is Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 3rd Round?
The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti third-round match is scheduled for Saturday, June 01 at 11:45 PM IST at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.
Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 3rd Round Match?
The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti third-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.