Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win
Novak Djokovic dropped a service game for the first time in this Australian Open and didn't lose another point against Francesco Maestrelli, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win. It was Djokovic's 399th win in a Grand Slam singles match, leaving the 24-time major just one more to be the first player ever to reach 400. He next faces Botic Van de Zandschulp, who beat Shang Juncheng 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic is in Australia seeking an 11th title at Melbourne Park and a 25th major overall, which would make him the most decorated tennis player of all time.
