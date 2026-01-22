Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Novak Djokovic dropped a service game for the first time in this Australian Open and didn't lose another point against Francesco Maestrelli, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win. It was Djokovic's 399th win in a Grand Slam singles match, leaving the 24-time major just one more to be the first player ever to reach 400. He next faces Botic Van de Zandschulp, who beat Shang Juncheng 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic is in Australia seeking an 11th title at Melbourne Park and a 25th major overall, which would make him the most decorated tennis player of all time.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves after defeating Francesco Maestrelli of Italy in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia is congratulated by Francesco Maestrelli of Italy following their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Francesco Maestrelli of Italy during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Francesco Maestrelli of Italy plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Francesco Maestrelli of Italy during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Francesco Maestrelli of Italy plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Francesco Maestrelli of Italy during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Francesco Maestrelli of Italy serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Francesco Maestrelli of Italy plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Francesco Maestrelli of Italy during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
