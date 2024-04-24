Tennis

Madrid Open: Osaka Storms To 2nd Round, Ends Long Wait For Win On Clay

Naomi Osaka triumphed 6-4 6-1 in only 79 minutes, swiftly booking a second-round clash against Liudmila Samsonova

Advertisement

Naomi Osaka in action at the Madrid Open.
info_icon

Naomi Osaka comprehensively dispatched Greet Minnen on Tuesday to make a winning start to her Madrid Open campaign and earn a first win on clay for two years. (More Tennis News)

Japanese star Osaka triumphed 6-4 6-1 in only 79 minutes, swiftly booking a second-round clash against Liudmila Samsonova.

Osaka reached the last 32 at the WTA 1000 events on the hard courts of Indian Wells and Miami but had lost to Martina Trevisan at the first hurdle in the Open de Rouen on clay at WTA 250 level last week.

This was therefore a welcome return to form against Belgian qualifier Minnen and represented her first triumph on the surface since beating Anastasia Potapova at this tournament in 2022.

Advertisement

After an even start to the contest, the first set was level at 4-4. But Osaka then assumed full control, winning eight of nine games to race to victory.

Data Debrief: Osaka dominates on serve

Osaka was not broken at all in the match and allowed Minnen only one break-point opportunity across the whole contest.

She fired down eight aces to only three double faults, and won 13 of her 16 first-serve points in the second set.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 5-0 In Premier League
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Kannauj; PM Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Its ‘Most Loved Community’