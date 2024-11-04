Tennis

Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round

Balaji and Andreozzi relied on their strong first serve to secure the opening set in a tie-break

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
N Sriram Balaji File Photo
N Sriram Balaji Photo: File
info_icon

Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi made an early exit from the Moselle Open after losing their men's doubles first-round match. (More Sports News)

The Indo-Argentine duo squandered a one-set lead, ultimately losing 7-6, 2-6, 7-10 to the Dutch team of Matwe Middlekoop and Jean-Julien Rojer on Sunday.

Balaji and Andreozzi relied on their strong first serve to secure the opening set in a tie-break.

However, Middlekoop and Rojer dominated the second set, winning it 6-2.

In the deciding set, Middlekoop and Rojer came from behind to claim victory, winning the tie-breaker 10-7 with an impressive return game.

Sumit Nagal had also made a first-round exit after losing to France's Corentin Moutet from the singles competition earlier on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 21/1 (2.4)
  2. Bihar Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  3. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  3. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  5. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: NC Leader Abdul Rahim Rather Becomes Speaker Of Legislative Assembly
  2. Uttarakhand: 23 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Almora
  3. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  4. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
  5. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. Don: 1978-Forever
  4. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  5. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  3. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 21/1 (2.4)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple