Miami Open: Jannik Sinner Dismisses Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final Against Grigor Dimitrov

If he wins the Miami Open 2024 men's singles title, Jannik Sinner can overtake Carlos Alcaraz as world number two. The 22-year-old will face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Alexander Zverev later, in the final

Jannik Sinner raced to victory against Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Open 2024 semi-finals. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP
Jannik Sinner produced a stunning performance to demolish defending champion Daniil Medvedev and reach the Miami Open final. (More Tennis News)

It was a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Medvedev led by two sets to love before Sinner stormed back to claim his first grand slam title.

This was nothing like as close, though, with Sinner storming to a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 69 minutes to reverse the result of last year’s final.

The Italian lost his only match of the season so far to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals in Indian Wells two weeks ago but has been dominant once more in Florida.

Serena Williams was among the crowd, and some fans at Hard Rock Stadium jeered Medvedev late in the second set after two wild errors, with the Russian completely outplayed by his opponent.

Sinner, who can overtake Alcaraz as world number two by winning the title, said on Sky Sports: “I felt great on court today. I served very well, especially in important moments.

“I handled the situation well in the beginning of each set. He had some break chances, if he makes them, it’s already much different. I’m very happy. I think Daniil didn’t play his best today, he missed some shots which he usually doesn’t miss, but I took the chance and I’m very happy to be in the final.”

