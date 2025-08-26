Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Denis Shapovalov takes on Marton Fucsovics in men's singles 1st round match
Fucsovics is known for his fitness and consistency
Streaming and timing info listed
Hungarian Marton Fucsovics takes on Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the US Open 2025 men's singles first-round match at Stadium 17, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2026). Watch the Fucsovics vs Shapovalov tennis match live today.
It's a clash between two players with very different styles: Fucsovics, known for his fitness and consistency, is gritty, while Shapovalov employs a powerful game with a left-handed flair.
Fucsovics is unseeded but comes into New York riding a wave of confidence. He recently won the Winston-Salem Open and has been on a five-match winning streak.
Shapovalov, on the other side, has had a mixed season so far, winning two titles earlier -- Dallas and Los Cabos -- but has struggled lately, losing in the first round in both Toronto and Cincinnati. He’s seeded 27th at Flushing Meadows, though.
The winner of Marton Fucsovics vs Denis Shapovalov match will face either French wild card Valentin Royer or unheralded Chinese Bu Yunchaokete in the next round.
Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov Head-To-Head Record
Fucsovics and Shapovalov have clashed four times before, with the head-to-head tied at 2–2, so this match promises to be close. Expect a tight match.
They met for the first time at the Australian Open 2020, and the Fucsovics won that first-round match 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-1, 7-6(3). Two years later, Shapovalov beat his Hungarian rival in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 7-5) to enter the round of 16.
At Stuttgart Open 2023, Fucsovics made it 2-1 with a round of 32 win (3-6, 6-3, 64). The Canadian was victorious in their last meeting, a 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-1 win Belgrade last year.
When and where is the Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?
The Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 on Court 17. The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST.
Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov, men's singles 1st round match LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.