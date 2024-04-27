Tennis

Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Cruises To Round Of 16; Tsitsipas Shocked By Monteiro

Iga Swiatek, who lost last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka, improved her record this season to 26-4 at the Madrid Open. She will next face either Victoria Azarenka or Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday for a spot in the final eight


Iga Swiatek in action during the round of 32 at the Madrid Open 2024.


Top-ranked Iga Swiatek eased into the Madrid Open's round-of-16 by beating Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday. (Streaming | More Tennis News)

Swiatek, who lost last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka, improved her record this season to 26-4. She will next face either Victoria Azarenka or Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday for a spot in the final eight.

Swiatek is preparing to make a run for a third consecutive title at the French Open next month. She is a three-time champion at Roland Garros (2020, 22, '23).

The Madrid Open is the only European clay tournament at the 500 level or above the Polish player has yet to win.

On the men's side, Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro upset Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas fell to Monteiro, ranked 118th, after having run up a 10-1 record on clay going into the match. Tsitsipas won Monte Carlos early this month before reaching the final of Barcelona last week.

“I had a very good opponent on the other side of the net,” Tsitsipas said. “He was coming up with great shots and punishing me every single time I played short.”

Later, Rafael Nadal faces Alex de Minaur while top-ranked Jannik Sinner plays Lorenzo Sonego on the Magica Caja clay.

