Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Gears Up For Tricky Czech Challenge

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand return to Yuan Yue of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP

Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 Grand Slam from Melbourne. In this live blog we will be covering the second round clash between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Czechia's Marie Bouzkova. Swiatek enters the second round of the 2026 Australian Open seeking more rhythm after a testing 7-6(5), 6-3 opening win over qualifier Yuan Yue. Despite 35 unforced errors, the world number two displayed her champion’s grit, recovering from a break down in the first set to maintain her quest for a career Grand Slam. Standing in her way is Czech Marie Bouzkova, who advanced after a disciplined straight-sets victory against Renata Zarazua. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 2-0. Follow along for the real-time updates and the live scores.

22 Jan 2026, 12:00:03 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Leads Set 1 Iga Swiatek has improved her attacking gameplay as she finds herself leading in the first set, winning the opening games comfortably.

22 Jan 2026, 11:51:25 am IST Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Head-To-Head Stats Iga Swiatek holds a dominant 2-0 head-to-head record against Marie Bouzkova. Swiatek is yet to lose a set against the Czech player. Wuhan Open 2025 - Swiatek beat Bouzkova 6-1 and 6-1 in round of 32 Roland Garros 2025 - Swiatek won by 6-4 and 6-2 in round of 32