Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Gears Up For Tricky Czech Challenge

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Second Round: Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles match on January 22, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand return to Yuan Yue of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP
Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 Grand Slam from Melbourne. In this live blog we will be covering the second round clash between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Czechia's Marie Bouzkova. Swiatek enters the second round of the 2026 Australian Open seeking more rhythm after a testing 7-6(5), 6-3 opening win over qualifier Yuan Yue. Despite 35 unforced errors, the world number two displayed her champion’s grit, recovering from a break down in the first set to maintain her quest for a career Grand Slam. Standing in her way is Czech Marie Bouzkova, who advanced after a disciplined straight-sets victory against Renata Zarazua. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 2-0. Follow along for the real-time updates and the live scores.
LIVE UPDATES

Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Leads Set 1 

Iga Swiatek has improved her attacking gameplay as she finds herself leading in the first set, winning the opening games comfortably.

Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Head-To-Head Stats

Iga Swiatek holds a dominant 2-0 head-to-head record against Marie Bouzkova. Swiatek is yet to lose a set against the Czech player.

Wuhan Open 2025 - Swiatek beat Bouzkova 6-1 and 6-1 in round of 32

Roland Garros 2025 - Swiatek won by 6-4 and 6-2 in round of 32

Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Welcome 

Good morning, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Iga Swiatek's second-round match against Marie Bouzkova. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they come in.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Gears Up For Tricky Czech Challenge

  3. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

  5. Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

  2. Manipur Violence: Meitei Man Killed After Abduction In Churachandpur

  3. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  4. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  5. Sanatana Dharma row: HC judgment 'wrong,' no place for judge's personal belief in ruling, says DMK

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  5. Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code