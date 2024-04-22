Tennis

Madrid Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

The ATP and WTA 1000 tournaments are around the corner uniting the world's best tennis tournaments on the clay court of Madrid. Here's who are participating, when, where and how to watch, the prize money and all you need to know about the 2024 Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open tennis court. Photo: X | MMOPEN
The caravan of tennis stars from all across the globe has now moved to Europe, for the 2024 WTA and ATP Mutua Madrid Open set to kick off with the qualifiers round on April 23, Tuesday at the clay court of La Caja Magica, in the heart of Spain. The main round will commence on 26 April, Friday. (More Tennis News)

This year marks the 22nd edition of the Madrid Open, which hosts both the ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 tournaments. The world's top tennis players, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and many others, are participating with different motivations, and of course, to add this prestigious silverware to their trophy collection.

After losing the opportunity in Barcelona, the legend Rafael Nadal is striving for glory in Madrid, the clay court where he has lifted 5 trophies, the most anyone has ever done. Since the injury at the 2023 Australian Open, the Rafa fandom has not celebrated victory, they are waiting for the return of the king, eagerly. The last time the 22-gram slam champion won on a clay court was in 2022 at the French Open.

Rafael Nadal. Photo: X | MMOPEN
On the other hand, the 24 Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is coming to end the streak of disappointments he has been suffering since day 1 of 2024. The Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner would fight to continue his glorious run this year. And the Spaniard Alcaraz, will defend his title at the ATP 1000 Madrid Open.

In the WTA tournament, the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to defend the title she won last year. However, the world No.1 and top-seeded in Madrid, Iga Swiatek, will be looking to put behind the disappointment of her loss in the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Coco Gauff is seeded at no.3, fourth seeded is Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari is seeded fifth.

When is the WTA and ATP Madrid Open 2024?

The main draw of the Madrid Open will kick off on April 24, Wednesday at 11: am Local time.

The final rounds will be held on May 4 Saturday and May 5 Sunday.

What is the prize money for the 2024 Madrid Open?

The total prize money collected for the ATP events is €7,877,020, and for the WTA tour is €7,697,965. Below is how the amount will be distributed among the winners:

ATP Singles:

Winner - €963,225

Runner-up - €512,260

Semifinal - €284,590

Quarterfinal - €161,995

Round 4 - €88,480

Round 3 - €51,665

Round 2 - €30,225

Round 1 - €20,360

ATP Doubles

Winner - €391,680

Runner-up - €207,360

Semifinal - €111,360

Quarterfinal - €55,690

Round 2 - €29,860

Round 1 - €16,320

WTA Singles

Winner - €963,225

Runner-up - €512,26011.68%

Semifinal - €284,590

Quarterfinal - €161,995

Round of 4 - €88,480

Round of 3 - €51,665

Round of 2 - €30,225

Round of 1- €20,360

WTA Doubles

Winner - €391,680

Runner-up - €207,360

Semifinal - €111,360

Quarterfinal - €55,690

Round 2 - €29,860

Round 1 - €16,320

Where to watch the Madrid Open 2024?

The Mutua Madrid Open 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony LIV app in India.

In the United States, it will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel

In the United Kingdom, the live actions from the Madrid Open will be covered by Sky Sports.

