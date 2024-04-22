Madrid Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

After losing the opportunity in Barcelona, the legend Rafael Nadal is striving for glory in Madrid, the clay court where he has lifted 5 trophies, the most anyone has ever done. Since the injury at the 2023 Australian Open, the Rafa fandom has not celebrated victory, they are waiting for the return of the king, eagerly. The last time the 22-gram slam champion won on a clay court was in 2022 at the French Open.